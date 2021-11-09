(@FahadShabbir)

France and Germany have responded to Russia's proposals regarding the final document of a Normandy-format ministerial meeting as they seek holding a meeting as soon as possible, the French Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) France and Germany have responded to Russia's proposals regarding the final document of a Normandy-format ministerial meeting as they seek holding a meeting as soon as possible, the French Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Normandy Four foreign ministers' meeting cannot be held on Thursday, as Germany and France propose, because of absence of reaction to Moscow's offers related to the final document.

"France and Germany have responded to Russia's proposals. They suggest holding a ministerial meeting in the Normandy format, but the Russian foreign minister rejected the offer. We still aim at arranging a Normandy-format ministerial as soon as possible in order to overcome differences and give a new political impetus to the negotiations," the spokesman said at a briefing.