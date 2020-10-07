Paris, Berlin Will Send EU Countries Proposals for Sanctions Over Navalny Case - Ministers

France and Germany will send proposals to European countries on sanctions in connection with the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the foreign ministers of the two countries said in a joint statement

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) France and Germany will send proposals to European countries on sanctions in connection with the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the foreign ministers of the two countries said in a joint statement.

The communique notes that France and Germany have repeatedly called on Russia to shed light on the circumstances of the alleged poisoning of Navalny and those who committed the crime.

"No credible explanation has been provided by Russia so far.

In this context, we consider that there is no other plausible explanation for Mr Navalny's poisoning than a Russian involvement and responsibility," the statement reads.

"Drawing the necessary conclusions from these facts, France and Germany will share with European partners proposals for additional sanctions. Proposals will target individuals deemed responsible for this crime and breach of international norms, based on their official function, as well as an entity involved in the Novichok programme," it says.