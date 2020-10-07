UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris, Berlin Will Send EU Countries Proposals For Sanctions Over Navalny Case - Ministers

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 10:02 PM

Paris, Berlin Will Send EU Countries Proposals for Sanctions Over Navalny Case - Ministers

France and Germany will send proposals to European countries on sanctions in connection with the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the foreign ministers of the two countries said in a joint statement

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) France and Germany will send proposals to European countries on sanctions in connection with the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the foreign ministers of the two countries said in a joint statement.

The communique notes that France and Germany have repeatedly called on Russia to shed light on the circumstances of the alleged poisoning of Navalny and those who committed the crime.

"No credible explanation has been provided by Russia so far.

In this context, we consider that there is no other plausible explanation for Mr Navalny's poisoning than a Russian involvement and responsibility," the statement reads.

"Drawing the necessary conclusions from these facts, France and Germany will share with European partners proposals for additional sanctions. Proposals will target individuals deemed responsible for this crime and breach of international norms, based on their official function, as well as an entity involved in the Novichok programme," it says.

Related Topics

Russia France Germany From Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines five businesses and warns seve ..

3 minutes ago

Rangers conduct flag march in city

41 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Co ..

33 minutes ago

Nawaz should return looted money, face court cases ..

42 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court orders to issue advertisement ..

46 seconds ago

Aliyev Says Azerbaijani Military Not Conducted Str ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.