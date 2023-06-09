Paris, Berlin Working on Easing New Russia Sanctions Aimed at Third Countries - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) France, Germany and several other Western countries are trying to ease new Russia sanctions, which include limits on exports to third countries suspected of helping Moscow in sanctions evasion, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unnamed diplomatic sources.

Paris and Berlin want to lower requirements for the cases when the EU would be entitled to introduce restrictive measures against third countries, and limit the list of trade areas that could potentially be subject to sanctions, the news agency said.

The main purpose of the new sanctions is to deter third countries from helping Russia, according to the report, but if diplomatic efforts fail, this new mechanism will allow the EU to impose export restrictions on essential commodities. The mechanism will imply the presence of two lists: of goods subject to restrictions as well as of countries to which they cannot be exported, Bloomberg reported.

Several other countries also suggested to impose restrictions on companies instead of on entire countries, the report said.

However, some EU leaders are reportedly concerned that if they take into account all the proposals, the new package of sanctions could become too lenient and not effective enough. Others are wary that the new measures could damage their relations with third countries and push them even closer toward Russia, Bloomberg said.

In addition, Hungary and Greece said earlier this week they were ready to block the adoption of the new restrictions against Moscow until Ukraine removed their companies from its list of "war sponsors."� � � �

In early 2022, Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine. In February 2023, the EU blocked the transit of European goods and dual-use technologies through Russia in the 10th sanctions package to prevent sanctions evasion. In May, the EU said that its exports to Russia fell by 55% compared to 2021 levels, and Russian imports to the bloc shrank by almost 60% as a result of the sanctions.