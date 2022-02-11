UrduPoint.com

Paris Braces For Canada-style Convoys Against Covid Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Paris braces for Canada-style convoys against Covid rules

Thousands of protesters in convoys were heading to Paris from across France on Friday, with some hoping to blockade the capital in opposition to Covid restrictions despite police warnings to back off

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Thousands of protesters in convoys were heading to Paris from across France on Friday, with some hoping to blockade the capital in opposition to Covid restrictions despite police warnings to back off.

Inspired by Canadian truckers paralysing border traffic with the US, the French protesters have been setting off from Bayonne, Perpignan, Lyon, Lille, Strasbourg and elsewhere since Wednesday with the aim of converging on Paris by Friday evening.

They include many anti-Covid vaccination activists, but also people protesting against fast-rising energy prices that they say are making it impossible for low-income families to make ends meet.

"People need to see us, and to listen to the people who just want to live a normal and free life," said Lisa, a retired 62-year-old, as she joined a convoy of over 1,000 vehicles leaving Chateaubourg in the western Britanny region.

Like many protesters, Lisa has been an activist in the "yellow vest" movement which erupted in 2018 over fuel prices, but then became a platform for many other grievances linked to economic hardship.

The yellow vests have sometimes clashed with police, but Lisa said she hoped that the protests on Friday would go off peacefully. "It would really annoy me if things got out of hand," she told AFP.

After spending a cold night in a parking lot, the drivers in Chateaubourg set off around 9:00 am (0800 GMT) in a long single file of trucks, passenger cars and campers, as sympathetic passers-by waved from bridges and wished them luck.

Related Topics

Police France Vehicles Traffic Perpignan Lille Strasbourg Lyon Paris Border 2018 From Lucky Cement Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Level of Russian-UK Relations Close to Zero - Shoi ..

Level of Russian-UK Relations Close to Zero - Shoigu

18 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Polo Cup: Remounts, BN/Barry's in mai ..

Allama Iqbal Polo Cup: Remounts, BN/Barry's in main final

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan to start using Saudi oil facility on defe ..

Pakistan to start using Saudi oil facility on deferred payment from next month: ..

18 minutes ago
 WFP country director calls on UAF vice chancellor

WFP country director calls on UAF vice chancellor

18 minutes ago
 Ukraine Not Planning Provocations, Offensive Actio ..

Ukraine Not Planning Provocations, Offensive Actions in Donbas - Foreign Ministe ..

20 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates three-day snow festival in Ga ..

Minister inaugurates three-day snow festival in Galiyat

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>