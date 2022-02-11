Paris braces for Canada-style convoys against Covid rules

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Thousands of protesters headed toward Paris on Friday in convoys from across France, with many hoping to blockade the capital in opposition to Covid vaccination rules and other restrictions despite police warnings to back off

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Thousands of protesters headed toward Paris on Friday in convoys from across France, with many hoping to blockade the capital in opposition to Covid vaccination rules and other restrictions despite police warnings to back off.

Inspired by Canadian truckers paralysing border traffic with the US, the French protesters set off from Bayonne, Perpignan, Lyon, Lille, Strasbourg and elsewhere with the aim of converging on Paris by Friday evening.

A police source said around 1,800 vehicles were estimated to be closing in on the capital.

The demonstrators include anti-Covid vaccination activists, but also people angry at fast-rising energy prices that they say have been a devastating blow to the finances of low-income families -- an echo of the "yellow vest" grievances that sparked widespread protests in 2018 and 2019.

They are demanding a withdrawal of the government's vaccine pass, which is required for access to many public spaces, and more help with their energy bills.