UrduPoint.com

Paris Braces For Canada-style Convoys Against Covid Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Paris braces for Canada-style convoys against Covid rules

Thousands of protesters headed toward Paris on Friday in convoys from across France, with many hoping to blockade the capital in opposition to Covid vaccination rules and other restrictions despite police warnings to back off

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Thousands of protesters headed toward Paris on Friday in convoys from across France, with many hoping to blockade the capital in opposition to Covid vaccination rules and other restrictions despite police warnings to back off.

Inspired by Canadian truckers paralysing border traffic with the US, the French protesters set off from Bayonne, Perpignan, Lyon, Lille, Strasbourg and elsewhere with the aim of converging on Paris by Friday evening.

A police source said around 1,800 vehicles were estimated to be closing in on the capital.

The demonstrators include anti-Covid vaccination activists, but also people angry at fast-rising energy prices that they say have been a devastating blow to the finances of low-income families -- an echo of the "yellow vest" grievances that sparked widespread protests in 2018 and 2019.

They are demanding a withdrawal of the government's vaccine pass, which is required for access to many public spaces, and more help with their energy bills.

Related Topics

Police France Vehicles Traffic Perpignan Lille Strasbourg Lyon Paris Border 2018 2019 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Biden freezes $7 bln in Afghan assets

Biden freezes $7 bln in Afghan assets

2 minutes ago
 Virus retreats for second week

Virus retreats for second week

2 minutes ago
 Resident, Police Officers Injured in Shooting in P ..

Resident, Police Officers Injured in Shooting in Phoenix, Arizona - Police Depar ..

2 minutes ago
 Wallace Calls Meeting With Shoigu 'Constructive, F ..

Wallace Calls Meeting With Shoigu 'Constructive, Frank'

2 minutes ago
 Sweden Debunks Claims Country's Social Services 'K ..

Sweden Debunks Claims Country's Social Services 'Kidnap' Muslim Children

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Thanks Japan for LNG Shipments to Europe - ..

Blinken Thanks Japan for LNG Shipments to Europe - State Dept.

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>