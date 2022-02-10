UrduPoint.com

Paris Calls Continuation Of Meetings On Ukraine In Normandy Format Positive Signal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Paris Calls Continuation of Meetings on Ukraine in Normandy Format Positive Signal

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said that the new meeting of political advisers of the Normandy format on Donbas settlement, to be held Thursday in Berlin 15 days after the previous one, is a positive signal.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron held five-hour talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday, the French leader met in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At a press conference following the meeting, Macron said the meeting of the Normandy format political advisers would take place Thursday. On January 26, a meeting of political advisers was held in Paris.

"The dialogue has resumed and it continues.

Tomorrow, political advisers to the President of the Republic, to the German Chancellor, to the Ukrainian and Russian presidents will meet in Berlin... in the Normandy format - for the second time in 15 days - to discuss Crimea and Donbas, issues that cause tension. This is a positive signal," Beaune said on LCI tv channel.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected such accusations, stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia German Paris Berlin Vladimir Putin Kiev January TV

Recent Stories

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

4 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

4 hours ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

4 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

4 hours ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>