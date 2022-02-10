Paris Calls Continuation of Meetings on Ukraine in Normandy Format Positive Signal

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said that the new meeting of political advisers of the Normandy format on Donbas settlement, to be held Thursday in Berlin 15 days after the previous one, is a positive signal.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron held five-hour talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday, the French leader met in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At a press conference following the meeting, Macron said the meeting of the Normandy format political advisers would take place Thursday. On January 26, a meeting of political advisers was held in Paris.

"The dialogue has resumed and it continues.

Tomorrow, political advisers to the President of the Republic, to the German Chancellor, to the Ukrainian and Russian presidents will meet in Berlin... in the Normandy format - for the second time in 15 days - to discuss Crimea and Donbas, issues that cause tension. This is a positive signal," Beaune said on LCI tv channel.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected such accusations, stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.