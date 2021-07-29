UrduPoint.com
Paris Calls UK's Decision To Keep Quarantine For French Citizens 'Discriminatory'

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:21 PM

French Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Thursday that the United Kingdom's decision not to exempt French citizens from obligatory quarantine upon arrival was discriminatory

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) French Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Thursday that the United Kingdom's decision not to exempt French citizens from obligatory quarantine upon arrival was discriminatory.

Earlier in July, London decided to cancel quarantine for fully vaccinated American and European travelers starting August 2. The restriction is still in place for French citizens, however.

"This is the decision that cannot be understood. It is not based on scientific facts. I suppose that this decision is discriminatory towards French people, because all [other] European countries, including even those with a more difficult sanitary situation than we have,.

.. are not affected by this quarantine," Beaune said, as broadcast by the LCI broadcaster.

The minister said that the French foreign ministry is negotiating with their counterparts from the UK over this issue, and hopes the decision will be changed as soon as possible.

France is not planning any restrictive measures for tourists from the UK, Beaune specified.

