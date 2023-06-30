Paris Calls UN Accusations of Racism by French Police 'Unfounded'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The French Foreign Ministry on Friday dismissed a UN call to address racism and discrimination in French law enforcement agencies as unfounded.

"Any allegation of systemic racism or discrimination by law enforcement agencies in France is completely unfounded," the ministry said in a statement.

It emphasized that French forces fight with determination against racism and all forms of discrimination.

Earlier in the day, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urged the French government to "seriously address the deep problems of racism and discrimination in law enforcement" after a 17-year-old was killed by police in France.

Nahel M. was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody.

The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protesters clashed with police and set fire to public buildings and vehicles. Hundreds of protesters were detained.