Paris Cancels Memory Services For Nov 2015 Terror Attacks Amid Virus Lockdown - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Paris Cancels Memory Services for Nov 2015 Terror Attacks Amid Virus Lockdown - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Paris' authorities have canceled tribute ceremonies to victims of the terrorist attacks of November 13, 2015, in line with the current epidemiological situation and related month-long lockdown, media reported.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, citing the Paris administration's email to victims and associations of victims of the attacks, all mass commemorations at the sites of the attacks have been canceled. The ceremonies will include a few elected officials and members of associations.

"Madam Mayor of Paris [Anne Hidalgo], accompanied by the presidents of the associations 13onze15-Fraternite et Verite and Life for Paris-November 13, 2015, a small group of elected officials, including the mayors of the 10th and 11th arrondissements and representatives of the State, will visit the sites of the ceremonies in order to mourn and lay flowers in memory of the victims of the attacks," the email read, as cited by the broadcaster.

A series of coordinated Islamist attacks that occurred in different parts of the French capital and its northern suburb of Saint-Denis in 2015 claimed a total of 130 lives. Another 400 people were injured.

