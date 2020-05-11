Paris City Hall Vows to Provide Its Residents With Reusable Protective Mask For Free

The City Hall of Paris has called on its residents to fill in an online form on its website to receive reusable protective masks in pharmacies free of charge starting Monday

On Monday, France begins loosening coronavirus-related restrictions after weeks of declining hospitalization rates. Shopping centers, except those in Paris, schools, clothing stores, hairdressers, bookstores, flower salons start resuming operations. At the same time, people are obliged to wear protective masks while in public transport, otherwise, they will be fined 135 Euros ($146).

"The City Hall of Paris provides you with a washable fabric mask. From Monday, May 11, we invite you to come and receive your mask and masks for members of your family over 11 years of old free of charge in pharmacies," the city hall said in a statement.

According to the municipal authorities, citizens may receive masks after showing the ID. On the website of the Paris City Hall, it is proposed to fill in an online form, indicating personal data and the desired time and day of receiving the mask in a specific list of pharmacies.

France has confirmed so far a total of 95,829 cases of the coronavirus, including more than 26,000 fatalities and over 56,000 recoveries. As of now, 22,614 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals, with 265 admitted in the past 24 hours and 2,812 being in intensive care.