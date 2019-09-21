Paris climate march organisers call for protest end after clashes

Organisers of a climate march in Paris on Saturday told protesters to call it quits after violent clashes between police and radical activists who authorities said had infiltrated the rally

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Organisers of a climate march in Paris on Saturday told protesters to call it quits after violent clashes between police and radical activists who authorities said had infiltrated the rally.

"Take no risks and leave the march for the climate. The conditions for a non-violent march are not in place," Greenpeace, a co-organiser of the event, said on Twitter.

Another co-organiser, Youth for Climate, also told demonstrators to go home.