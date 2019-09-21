Paris Climate March Organisers Call For Protest End After Clashes
Sumaira FH 20 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:33 PM
Organisers of a climate march in Paris on Saturday told protesters to call it quits after violent clashes between police and radical activists who authorities said had infiltrated the rally
"Take no risks and leave the march for the climate. The conditions for a non-violent march are not in place," Greenpeace, a co-organiser of the event, said on Twitter.
Another co-organiser, Youth for Climate, also told demonstrators to go home.