Paris Club Unveils Sudan Debt Relief

Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:27 PM

Paris Club unveils Sudan debt relief

The Paris Club of creditor countries said Friday that it would cancel much of the debt owed to it by Sudan to help draw Khartoum back into the international fold

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Paris Club of creditor countries said Friday that it would cancel much of the debt owed to it by Sudan to help draw Khartoum back into the international fold.

Talks that ended late Thursday "allowed us to reach an historic agreement... to manage Sudan's debt," Paris Club president Emmanuel Moulin told a telephone news conference.

The Paris Club is comprised of representatives from around 20 leading creditor countries who coordinate aid to states facing financial problems.

"Of debts that total $23.5 billion, we have cancelled $14.1 billion and will reschedule the rest," said Moulin, who is also director of the French Treasury.

At some point in the future, most of the rescheduled debt will likely be cancelled as well, he added.

The announcement came as part of a wider effort by the International Monetary Fund to relieve more than $50 billion of Sudan's debt, around 90 percent of its total, in the next few years.

Sudan piled up heavy foreign debts under former president Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in an April 2019 palace coup following mass protests against his rule.

The country is now governed by a transition government comprised of civilians and military officials and is trying to re-integrate international institutions, with help from major donors.

The Paris Club's decision marks the "international community's support for a democratic transition in Sudan," Moulin noted.

