Paris commuters hit as metro workers strike over pension reform

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019):Paris metro and other public transport workers walked off the job Friday over a planned pension overhaul, sparking huge traffic jams and forcing many people to stay home for the one-day strike action.

Ten of the city's 16 metro lines were shut down completely, while service on most others was "extremely disrupted," the RATP transit operator said.

Massive crowds waited on the platforms of the few lines still working and officials counted some 200 kilometres (125 miles) of traffic backups during the morning rush hour, double normal levels.

The city's burgeoning cycle lane system was seeing a surge in traffic as people pulled out bikes to get to work.

Two of the three main suburban lines traversing the city were also severely disrupted, as were most bus and tram services.

Die Sokhanadu, 25, was stuck at a station on line 12, trying to get to his job working on the restoration of the Notre-Dame cathedral in the heart of the city.

"If the metro doesn't start running, I'm going to have to head home," he told AFP.

Others worried about their evening commutes, with the RATP warning that only lines 1 and 14 -- the only two which function autonomously, without drivers -- would be operating after 8:00 pm (1800 GMT).

The RATP warned Thursday that commuters should try to find travel alternatives and said it was financing free 30-minute rides on the Cityscoot network of electric mopeds.

US ride-hailing giant Uber is also hoping to seize the moment with two free 15-minute rides offered on the Jump electric bikes and scooters it has deployed in Paris.