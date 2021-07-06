UrduPoint.com
Paris Concerned By Arising Security Challenges In Afghanistan - French Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:10 PM

Paris Concerned by Arising Security Challenges in Afghanistan - French Foreign Ministry

France is alarmed by the current security situation in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of NATO forces from the country, and calls on the warring parties to resume peaceful negotiations, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) France is alarmed by the current security situation in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of NATO forces from the country, and calls on the warring parties to resume peaceful negotiations, a spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"France is deeply concerned about the deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan, and its consequences for the stability of the region. It calls on the parties to the inter-Afghan peace process, and in particular the Taliban, to resume discussions as soon as possible to reach a political settlement of the conflict and the establishment of a ceasefire," the spokesperson was quoted as saying at a briefing by the ministry.

They also urged the Taliban to completely break ties with terrorist organizations, including the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia), and "end their unacceptable cycle of violence in parallel with the inter-Afghan discussions in Doha," which have been held since September 2020.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as international troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The withdrawal of military forces was one of the points in the agreement the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.

