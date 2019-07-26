Paris Condemns Recent Missile Launches by North Korea - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) France condemns the recent reported ballistic missile launches by North Korea, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, North Korea fired two projectiles from the area close to its east coast city of Wonsan. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff subsequently said that the launches were two short-range missiles that flew around 267 miles at an altitude of 31 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan.

"France once again condemns such launches which undermine regional and international security and stability. It urges North Korea to follow UNSC resolutions, calling on it to refrain from provocations and missile launches involving ballistic technologies and to cease activities related to the ballistic missile program," the ministry's spokesperson said in a statement late on Thursday.

Paris also called on North Korea to resume denuclearization talks with the United States as soon as possible.

France called the liquidation of programs on the creation of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles "a condition of strong peace in the region."

North Korea's recent missile launches took place less than a month after a meeting between its leader, Kim Jong Un, and US President Donald Trump in the village of Panmunjom at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to energize their deadlocked talks aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula by engaging in working-level contacts.