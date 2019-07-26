UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Condemns Recent Missile Launches By North Korea - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:50 AM

Paris Condemns Recent Missile Launches by North Korea - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) France condemns the recent reported ballistic missile launches by North Korea, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, North Korea fired two projectiles from the area close to its east coast city of Wonsan. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff subsequently said that the launches were two short-range missiles that flew around 267 miles at an altitude of 31 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan.

"France once again condemns such launches which undermine regional and international security and stability. It urges North Korea to follow UNSC resolutions, calling on it to refrain from provocations and missile launches involving ballistic technologies and to cease activities related to the ballistic missile program," the ministry's spokesperson said in a statement late on Thursday.

Paris also called on North Korea to resume denuclearization talks with the United States as soon as possible.

France called the liquidation of programs on the creation of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles "a condition of strong peace in the region."

North Korea's recent missile launches took place less than a month after a meeting between its leader, Kim Jong Un, and US President Donald Trump in the village of Panmunjom at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to energize their deadlocked talks aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula by engaging in working-level contacts.

Related Topics

France Trump Wonsan Japan United States North Korea Kim Jong From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian ..

8 hours ago

Nine young ladies from Sharjah to climb Africa’s ..

8 hours ago

NEOM project&#039;s phase 2 strategy to be announc ..

8 hours ago

UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governo ..

9 hours ago

Climate records fall as Europe roasts in heatwave

9 hours ago

Germany ready to take part in Hormuz naval mission ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.