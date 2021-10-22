Paris Conference to Back Plan of Foreign Troop Withdrawal From Libya - Le Drian

An international conference in Paris, scheduled for November 12, will support a plan on the withdrawal of foreign military forces and mercenaries from Libya, the French foreign minister said on Thursday at the Tripoli conference on stability in Libya

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) An international conference in Paris, scheduled for November 12, will support a plan on the withdrawal of foreign military forces and mercenaries from Libya, the French foreign minister said on Thursday at the Tripoli conference on stability in Libya.

"The conference in Paris, which will be set up in close collaboration with the United Nations and will be co-presided over by France, Italy, and Germany, will give the last international impetus, necessary for support of the elections at the end of the year, and contribute to favorable conditions for holding the elections and respecting the results. At the conference, the Libyan plan for the withdrawal of foreign troops and mercenaries will be supported as well as its implementation to end foreign intervention," Jean-Yves Le Drian said, as quoted by the foreign ministry.

The civil war between rival Libyan political factions lasted for almost a decade until they managed to negotiate a ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last October. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the formation of the Government of National Unity, which is supposed to be in charge until the general election.

One of the major outcomes of the UN-facilitated Libyan political dialogue, held in February, was the date of the general election, which was planned for December 24. In early October, the Libyan parliament decided to postpone the country's legislative elections by 30 days after the results of the presidential election. However, the parliament later confirmed that both presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in late December.