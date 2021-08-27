UrduPoint.com

Paris Confirms Conducting Negotiations With Taliban On Evacuation Issues - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:18 PM

Paris Confirms Conducting Negotiations With Taliban on Evacuation Issues - Reports

The French Foreign Ministry confirmed to BFMTV on Friday that it held negotiations with representatives of the Taliban (banned in Russia) political office in Kabul and Doha to discuss evacuation from Afghanistan

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The French Foreign Ministry confirmed to BFMTV on Friday that it held negotiations with representatives of the Taliban (banned in Russia) political office in Kabul and Doha to discuss evacuation from Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said that the movement's delegation held a meeting with French envoy Francois Richer in Doha on Thursday.

The foreign ministry confirmed that such contacts "with representatives of the Taliban movement took place over the past few days, both in Kabul and Doha, to facilitate our ongoing evacuation missions."

