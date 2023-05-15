UrduPoint.com

Paris Considers Possible Supply Of Fighter Jets To Kiev 'Premature' - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Paris Considers Possible Supply of Fighter Jets to Kiev 'Premature' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) France considers the a possible transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine "a bit premature," preferring to focus on land operations and air defenses, Politico reported, citing an Elysee Palace official.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to make more announcements regarding the situation in Ukraine on Monday, the news outlet reported on Sunday.

According to the official, Kiev currently needs "combat equipment, armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery," adding that it is rather too early to start discussion on the supply of fighter jets.

"(Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy also expressed the need to protect the skies from drone or missiles attacks .

.. France will continue to deliver ... More of the most modern systems will be offered," the official was quoted as saying by Politico.

Kiev has consistently been asking the US and other NATO allies for F-16 fighter jets to bolster its forces amid Russia's special military operation. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said last week that the Netherlands is working with partners on options for the supply of F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said on Sunday he would call on Germany to support Kiev's bid to procure Western fighter jets and join a "fighter jet coalition."

Related Topics

Drone NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia France Vehicles Germany Kiev Netherlands Sunday From

Recent Stories

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polishe ..

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polished water processing and distrib ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accele ..

UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accelerator Ambassador&#039; program ..

15 minutes ago
  COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on ..

 COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on phone call

44 minutes ago
 Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership ..

Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership to empower SMEs to grow from D ..

45 minutes ago
 Parliament joint session to be held today afternoo ..

Parliament joint session to be held today afternoon

50 minutes ago
 JUI-F workers enter Red Zone as PDM starts protes ..

JUI-F workers enter Red Zone as PDM starts protest against SC

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.