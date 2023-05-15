Paris Considers Possible Supply of Fighter Jets to Kiev 'Premature' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) France considers the a possible transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine "a bit premature," preferring to focus on land operations and air defenses, Politico reported, citing an Elysee Palace official.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to make more announcements regarding the situation in Ukraine on Monday, the news outlet reported on Sunday.

According to the official, Kiev currently needs "combat equipment, armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery," adding that it is rather too early to start discussion on the supply of fighter jets.

"(Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy also expressed the need to protect the skies from drone or missiles attacks .

.. France will continue to deliver ... More of the most modern systems will be offered," the official was quoted as saying by Politico.

Kiev has consistently been asking the US and other NATO allies for F-16 fighter jets to bolster its forces amid Russia's special military operation. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said last week that the Netherlands is working with partners on options for the supply of F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said on Sunday he would call on Germany to support Kiev's bid to procure Western fighter jets and join a "fighter jet coalition."