UrduPoint.com

Paris Court Finds 4 Defendants In Case Of Macron's Planned Assassination Guilty - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Paris Court Finds 4 Defendants in Case of Macron's Planned Assassination Guilty - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) A Paris court on Friday found four of the 13 defendants in the case of the planned assassination attempt on French President Emmanuel Macron, guilty of a criminal terrorist conspiracy, media reported.

The verdict in the case of the planned attack on Macron during a ceremony marking the centenary of the end of World War I in November 2018 by members of the far-right Barjols group was announced by the correctional court of the 16th arrondissement of Paris.

A resident of the French department Isere, Jean-Pierre Bouyer, the main defendant in the case, was sentenced to four years in prison, Le Progres newspaper reported. A native of France's Moselle department, Mickael Iber, also received four years in prison, the report said.

However, both Bouyer and Iber had already served their prison terms during the case's proceedings and therefore would not return to custody, the news outlet added.

Two more defendants in the case received three years in prison.

The remaining nine defendants were reportedly released from custody.

In September 2022, the French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office pressed charges against 11 men and two women, the members of the Barjols group, accusing them of criminal terrorist conspiracy and planning violent actions against the French president. A judicial investigation into the planned attack on Macron began in November 2018.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist France Paris September November Criminals Women 2018 World War Media From Court

Recent Stories

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

42 minutes ago
 Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab b ..

Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends C ..

57 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in Karachi Police head offic ..

Two terrorists killed in Karachi Police head office attack: IG

2 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and r ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and ready to welcome the World

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’ ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’hab Park

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.