PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) A Paris court on Friday found four of the 13 defendants in the case of the planned assassination attempt on French President Emmanuel Macron, guilty of a criminal terrorist conspiracy, media reported.

The verdict in the case of the planned attack on Macron during a ceremony marking the centenary of the end of World War I in November 2018 by members of the far-right Barjols group was announced by the correctional court of the 16th arrondissement of Paris.

A resident of the French department Isere, Jean-Pierre Bouyer, the main defendant in the case, was sentenced to four years in prison, Le Progres newspaper reported. A native of France's Moselle department, Mickael Iber, also received four years in prison, the report said.

However, both Bouyer and Iber had already served their prison terms during the case's proceedings and therefore would not return to custody, the news outlet added.

Two more defendants in the case received three years in prison.

The remaining nine defendants were reportedly released from custody.

In September 2022, the French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office pressed charges against 11 men and two women, the members of the Barjols group, accusing them of criminal terrorist conspiracy and planning violent actions against the French president. A judicial investigation into the planned attack on Macron began in November 2018.