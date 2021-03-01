UrduPoint.com
Paris Court Finds France's Ex-President Sarkozy Guilty In Corruption Case

Mon 01st March 2021

Paris Court Finds France's Ex-President Sarkozy Guilty in Corruption case

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) A Paris court on Monday found former French President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty in the corruption case and sentenced him to three years in jail, including two years suspended sentence, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Sarkozy became the first former French president to receive real jail time.

The prosecutor's office was demanding Sarkozy to be sentenced to four years in prison. Sarkozy has denied all the accusations.

More Stories From World

