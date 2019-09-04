Paris Court Fines Yellow Vests Protest Leader

A Paris court on Wednesday imposed a suspended fine of 500 euros ($551) on yellow vests protest leader Eric Drouet for bringing what it described as a wooden baton to a rally

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) A Paris court on Wednesday imposed a suspended fine of 500 Euros ($551) on yellow vests protest leader Eric Drouet for bringing what it described as a wooden baton to a rally.

The prosecutors also demanded a four-month jail term for the truck driver who is credited with organizing some of the earlier protests against a fuel tax rise last winter, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Drouet's lawyer Kheops Lara called the ruling "rather positive," adding his client was relieved, but promised to challenge it.

Drouet was fined 2,000 euros of which 500 euros was suspended for his role in the protests of December 22 of last year and January 2 of this year. He was accused of carrying a baton at the December rally, although he argued it was a piece of wood.