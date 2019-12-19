Paris Court Hands Down 1st Sentence for Police Brutality Over May Day Rallies - Reports

A French court has handed down its first-ever sentence as part of the probe into police brutality during May 1 demonstrations in Paris, the country's media reported on Thursday

According to the BFMTV channel, a 44-year-old riot police officer threw a piece of a paving stone at the crowd of demonstrators.

The footage of the incident has earlier sparked an outrage on social media.

The court sentenced the policeman to a suspended two-month term.

This year, May Day demonstrations in France, including those involving yellow vests, were accompanied by riots and clashes with police. Hundreds of people were detained as a result.