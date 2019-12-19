UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Court Hands Down 1st Sentence For Police Brutality Over May Day Rallies - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:10 PM

Paris Court Hands Down 1st Sentence for Police Brutality Over May Day Rallies - Reports

A French court has handed down its first-ever sentence as part of the probe into police brutality during May 1 demonstrations in Paris, the country's media reported on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) A French court has handed down its first-ever sentence as part of the probe into police brutality during May 1 demonstrations in Paris, the country's media reported on Thursday.

According to the BFMTV channel, a 44-year-old riot police officer threw a piece of a paving stone at the crowd of demonstrators.

The footage of the incident has earlier sparked an outrage on social media.

The court sentenced the policeman to a suspended two-month term.

This year, May Day demonstrations in France, including those involving yellow vests, were accompanied by riots and clashes with police. Hundreds of people were detained as a result.

Related Topics

Riots Police Social Media France Paris May Media Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ladies Club outlines strategic goals, visi ..

29 minutes ago

US 'Very Confident' of Signing China Deal in Early ..

4 minutes ago

Following traffic rules symbol of civilized nation ..

4 minutes ago

Thirty-Three Terrorist Attacks Prevented in Russia ..

4 minutes ago

US to Sanction Iran's Current, Ex-Officials Involv ..

4 minutes ago

Minister reviews anti polio campaign in Chiniot

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.