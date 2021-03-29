Paris Court Indicts Drugmaker Servier, Watchdog for Involuntary Homicides - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) A court in Paris ruled that the France-headquartered drugmaker Servier and the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines were responsible for involuntary manslaughter linked to the weight loss drug, the France Bleu news outlet reported on Monday.

The Mediator, a medication prescribed to patients suffering from obesity and diabetes, was manufactured by Servier from 1976-2009 before being withdrawn from the market due to allegations of being the cause of hundreds of deaths in the country.

The pharmaceutical company was subsequently tried for the concealment of the drug toxicity and was found guilty of "manslaughter and bodily harm," and fined 2.7 million Euros ($3.1 million). However, it was acquitted of the fraud charges.

The safety watchdog, which was prosecuted for the delay in the suspension of the drug from the market, was fined 303,000 euros.