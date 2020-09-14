(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Paris court on Monday started preliminary hearings in the case of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, accused of money laundering, a Sputnik correspondent reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) A Paris court on Monday started preliminary hearings in the case of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, accused of money laundering, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Vinnik has joined the court proceeding, which was 45 minutes late, with his three lawyers Frederic Belot, Ariane Zimra and Zoe Konstantopoulou.

Belot has previously said that the case consideration would be taking place on October 19-22.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in 2017 at the request of the United States, which accused him of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through a cryptocurrency trading platform. France also filed charges against Vinnik, however, his lawyer claimed that it was only a ploy to have him extradited to the United States. Vinnik was extradited to France earlier this year. Russia has submitted a separate extradition request.

Vinnik has denied committing any criminal or administrative offenses.