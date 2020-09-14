UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Court Launches Preliminary Hearings In Russian National Vinnik's Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:17 PM

Paris Court Launches Preliminary Hearings in Russian National Vinnik's Case

A Paris court on Monday started preliminary hearings in the case of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, accused of money laundering, a Sputnik correspondent reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) A Paris court on Monday started preliminary hearings in the case of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, accused of money laundering, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Vinnik has joined the court proceeding, which was 45 minutes late, with his three lawyers Frederic Belot, Ariane Zimra and Zoe Konstantopoulou.

Belot has previously said that the case consideration would be taking place on October 19-22.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in 2017 at the request of the United States, which accused him of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through a cryptocurrency trading platform. France also filed charges against Vinnik, however, his lawyer claimed that it was only a ploy to have him extradited to the United States. Vinnik was extradited to France earlier this year. Russia has submitted a separate extradition request.

Vinnik has denied committing any criminal or administrative offenses.

Related Topics

Russia Lawyers France Paris United States Greece Cryptocurrency Money October Criminals 2017 Billion Court

Recent Stories

DIG Hazara directs to use modern technology for pr ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Development Authority launches operation fo ..

1 minute ago

WHO reports new daily record in Covid-19 cases

1 minute ago

One accused of Motorway rape case arrested: IGP

1 minute ago

Punjab cabinet meeting assures Motorway victim of ..

7 minutes ago

US Government to Review Oracle Proposal for TikTok ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.