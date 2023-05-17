(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Court of Appeal of Paris has uphold a three-year prison sentence for former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, two of which were suspended, in the "wiretapping case," media reported on Wednesday.

The ex-president was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling, AFP reported, adding that his lawyer Thierry Herzog and a former judge, Gilbert Azibert, each received a similar term.

The court also ruled that Sarkozy will not serve the remaining year in a prison, but at home, wearing an electronic bracelet.