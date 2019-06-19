UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Court Orders Conditional Release Of Notorious Ex-Leader Of ETA Group - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:42 PM

Paris Court Orders Conditional Release of Notorious Ex-Leader of ETA Group - Reports

The Court of Appeal of Paris ordered on Wednesday the release of Jose Antonio Urrutikoetxea Bengoetxea, alias Josu Ternera, a notorious key figure with the ETA nationalist group, Spanish media reported

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Court of Appeal of Paris ordered on Wednesday the release of Jose Antonio Urrutikoetxea Bengoetxea, alias Josu Ternera, a notorious key figure with the ETA nationalist group, Spanish media reported.

Urrutikoetxea, who was arrested in the French Alps in May this year, will not be able to leave France and will have to report to police in Paris, EFE news agency said.

He was a member and one of the key figures of ETA separatist group in the Basque Country in northern Spain. The group, which was involved in assassinations and bombings, officially ceased to exist in 2018.

Urrutikoetxea headed the group from 1977 to 1992 and was believed to be responsible for planning and developing a strategy for attacks in the 1980s.

He was convicted in absentia in 2010 and 2017 on charges of joining activities of a terrorist organization. He received sentences of seven and eight years.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police France Paris Spain May 2017 2018 Media From Court

Recent Stories

New Zealand v South Africa World Cup scoreboard

2 minutes ago

Two day "Mango Festival" to begin from June 29

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority razes infrastructure ..

2 minutes ago

EU Economic Sanctions Against Russia to Be Extende ..

2 minutes ago

Haider Ali’s century guides Pakistan U19 to vict ..

36 minutes ago

Two Commodores Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Ra ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.