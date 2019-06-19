Paris Court Orders Conditional Release of Notorious Ex-Leader of ETA Group - Reports

The Court of Appeal of Paris ordered on Wednesday the release of Jose Antonio Urrutikoetxea Bengoetxea, alias Josu Ternera, a notorious key figure with the ETA nationalist group, Spanish media reported

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Court of Appeal of Paris ordered on Wednesday the release of Jose Antonio Urrutikoetxea Bengoetxea, alias Josu Ternera, a notorious key figure with the ETA nationalist group, Spanish media reported.

Urrutikoetxea, who was arrested in the French Alps in May this year, will not be able to leave France and will have to report to police in Paris, EFE news agency said.

He was a member and one of the key figures of ETA separatist group in the Basque Country in northern Spain. The group, which was involved in assassinations and bombings, officially ceased to exist in 2018.

Urrutikoetxea headed the group from 1977 to 1992 and was believed to be responsible for planning and developing a strategy for attacks in the 1980s.

He was convicted in absentia in 2010 and 2017 on charges of joining activities of a terrorist organization. He received sentences of seven and eight years.