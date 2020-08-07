(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Paris Court of Cassation rejected the appeal of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik contesting his detention in France, his lawyer Ariane Zimra told Sputnik, adding that a new protest will be filed.

On Wednesday, a hearing was held, at which Vinnik's defense challenged the European arrest warrant against the Russian. Helene Farge, a lawyer of the State Council and the Court of Cassation, expressed hope that it would be annulled and then the legality of the decision to keep Vinnik in custody would be considered.

"The appeal was rejected," Zimra said.

She said that a new appeal demanding the release of the Russian from custody would be filed.

The hearing will take place on August 12.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in 2017 at the request of the United States, which accused him of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through a cryptocurrency trading platform. France also filed charges against Vinnik, however, his lawyer claimed that it was only a ploy to have him extradited to the United States. Vinnik was extradited to France earlier this year. Russia has submitted a separate extradition request.

Vinnik has denied committing any criminal or administrative offenses.