UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Court Rejects Russian Vinnik's Detention Appeal, New Appeal To Be Submitted - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Paris Court Rejects Russian Vinnik's Detention Appeal, New Appeal to Be Submitted - Lawyer

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Paris Court of Cassation rejected the appeal of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik contesting his detention in France, his lawyer Ariane Zimra told Sputnik, adding that a new protest will be filed.

On Wednesday, a hearing was held, at which Vinnik's defense challenged the European arrest warrant against the Russian. Helene Farge, a lawyer of the State Council and the Court of Cassation, expressed hope that it would be annulled and then the legality of the decision to keep Vinnik in custody would be considered.

"The appeal was rejected," Zimra said.

She said that a new appeal demanding the release of the Russian from custody would be filed.

The hearing will take place on August 12.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in 2017 at the request of the United States, which accused him of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through a cryptocurrency trading platform. France also filed charges against Vinnik, however, his lawyer claimed that it was only a ploy to have him extradited to the United States. Vinnik was extradited to France earlier this year. Russia has submitted a separate extradition request.

Vinnik has denied committing any criminal or administrative offenses.

Related Topics

Hearing Protest Russia France Paris United States Greece Cryptocurrency August Criminals 2017 From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Death toll from Beirut port blast rises to 154

46 minutes ago

Afghans, Pakistanis and Kashmiris bonded by mutual ..

55 minutes ago

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

1 hour ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

1 hour ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

1 hour ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.