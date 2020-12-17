Paris Court Sentences Widow of 2015 Attacker to 30 Years in Prison - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) A court based in the French capital of Paris has sentenced Hayat Boumeddiene, the widow of a terrorist responsible for the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, to a 30-year prison term in absentia, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The trial over the 2015 attacks, which involved about 14 suspected accomplices, began on September 2. According to the reports, Boumeddiene fled to Syria ahead of the attacks.

Early in December, French prosecutors have requested a 30-year prison term for Boumeddiene on charges of complicity in the attacks on the editorial office of the Charlie Hebdo newspaper office and the Hyper Kasher store in Paris.

The media outlet said that the court found Boumeddiene guilty of participating in the criminal group and financing terrorism.

The attack on the Charlie Hebdo office on January 7, 2015, was carried out by brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi, and resulted in 12 deaths. Amedy Coulibaly, an associate of the Kouachi brothers and Boumeddiene's husband, shot dead a police officer in Paris' southeastern suburb of Montrouge the following day and then took hostage and killed another four in the Hyper Casher supermarket. All three attackers were eliminated during rescue operations.