Paris Court Upholds Sentence For Assad's Uncle, Sentenced To 4 Years In Jail - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Paris Court of Appeal has upheld the verdict for Rifaat Assad, an uncle of Syrian President Bashar Assad, who was sentenced to four years in jail for fraudulently creating assets in France worth 90 million Euros, the Agence France-Presse reported on Thursday.

last year, a Paris court sentenced Rifaat Assad to 4 years in prison for money laundering and embezzlement of Syrian government funds. His defense has filed an appeal.

