Open Menu

Paris Declares Readiness To Ensure Safety Of French Citizens In Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Paris Declares Readiness to Ensure Safety of French Citizens in Russia

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The French Foreign Ministry has declared its full readiness to ensure the safety of French nationals in Russia against the backdrop of the unfolding events in the country, the ministry said on Saturday.

"The Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, together with the French Embassy in Moscow, is closely following the events in Russia and is fully prepared to ensure the safety of French citizens staying in the country, as well as diplomatic and consular staff," the ministry said in a statement.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna is in close contact with her major international partners, in particular her G7 colleagues and EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell, the ministry noted.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Social Media Company Vladimir Putin Criminals

Recent Stories

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure in entertainment indu ..

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure in entertainment industry, says Nadia Afghan

19 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

1 hour ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

1 hour ago
 Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to com ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to complete IMF program

2 hours ago
Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML- ..

Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML-N Sindh

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of ..

Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of IMF deal

3 hours ago
 WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top ..

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top German media organisations

3 hours ago
 Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

4 hours ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

4 hours ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World