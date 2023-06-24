Paris Declares Readiness to Ensure Safety of French Citizens in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The French Foreign Ministry has declared its full readiness to ensure the safety of French nationals in Russia against the backdrop of the unfolding events in the country, the ministry said on Saturday.

"The Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, together with the French Embassy in Moscow, is closely following the events in Russia and is fully prepared to ensure the safety of French citizens staying in the country, as well as diplomatic and consular staff," the ministry said in a statement.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna is in close contact with her major international partners, in particular her G7 colleagues and EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell, the ministry noted.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.