Paris Decries Hospital Attack in Northern Syria

France condemns the missile attack on a hospital in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin, which claimed at least 13 civilian lives, and calls for detection of those responsible for the incident, a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) France condemns the missile attack on a hospital in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin, which claimed at least 13 civilian lives, and calls for detection of those responsible for the incident, a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The attack on a private medical facility last week killed 13 people and injured 27 others.

"France strongly condemns the June 12 bombings, which affected the city of Afrin, the Al-Shifa hospital, and numerous civilians, including several medical personnel.

.. France calls for light to be shed on who is responsible for this attack in blatant violation of international humanitarian law," the spokesperson said at a briefing.

According to the official, Paris expresses its condolences to the families of the victims and reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the protection of medical personnel and infrastructure, in line with the UN Security Council resolution 2286, adopted in May 2016 and concerning harm on health workers in conflict situations.