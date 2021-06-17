Paris Disneyland Reopens After 8 Months of Closure Due to Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The amusement park Disneyland in the French capital of Paris announced on Thursday its reopening after being closed for more than eight months.

"Today's the big day... Welcome back to the magic!," the park administration tweeted.

According to the Disneyland website, the first venues for reopening are Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios, Disney's Newport Bay Club, and Disney Village. They will be under enhanced coronavirus measures.

For its part, Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel will reopen on June 21.

The amusement park has been closed and reopened several times during the pandemic. Most recently, it reopened in July 2020, but was closed roughly four months later on the eve of a second COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in France in October.