UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Disneyland Reopens After 8 Months Of Closure Due To Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Paris Disneyland Reopens After 8 Months of Closure Due to Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The amusement park Disneyland in the French capital of Paris announced on Thursday its reopening after being closed for more than eight months.

"Today's the big day... Welcome back to the magic!," the park administration tweeted.

According to the Disneyland website, the first venues for reopening are Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios, Disney's Newport Bay Club, and Disney Village. They will be under enhanced coronavirus measures.

For its part, Disney's Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel will reopen on June 21.

The amusement park has been closed and reopened several times during the pandemic. Most recently, it reopened in July 2020, but was closed roughly four months later on the eve of a second COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in France in October.

Related Topics

France Hotel Paris Newport New York June July October 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

University Grid transformer to be functional after ..

15 minutes ago

China's investment into BRI countries expands in J ..

18 minutes ago

12 bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, POs arrest ..

18 minutes ago

CDA renovates over 4400 km footpaths

18 minutes ago

Govt's green initiatives to curb desertification, ..

18 minutes ago

Swedish Prime Minister Facing Vote of No Confidenc ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.