Paris Dream Of Swimming In The Seine Finally Within Reach
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Going for a dip in the Seine on a hot summer's day has been the pipedream of many a Parisian since swimming in the river was formally banned a century ago.
But floating on your back under the Eiffel Tower could very soon become reality thanks to the Paris Olympics.
The river will be the star of the opening ceremony of the Games on July 26 and will host the triathlon and the swimming marathon. Then, if all goes well, next summer Parisians and tourists will be able to dive in too.
Like Zurich and Munich before it, Paris has been reclaiming its river with one of three new urban "beaches" to open under the windows of its historic town hall next year, with another almost at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.
Nearly 30 more -- complete with pontoons, showers and parasols -- are planned for the suburbs and along the Marne, which flows into the Seine just east of the French capital.
Once regarded as an open-air dump, former French president Jacques Chirac first floated the idea of swimming in the Seine in 1990.
But it was the current mayor Anne Hidalgo who really ran with the idea, making it a pillar of her Olympic bid in 2016.
Some 1.4 billion Euros has been spent on colossal public works to counter pollution, with Hidalgo vowing to swim in the Seine herself in late June. French President Emmanuel Macron says he too will take the plunge -- but is coy about saying exactly when.
