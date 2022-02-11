Paris Eschewed Sanitary Protocols for Closer Distance at Putin, Macron Meeting - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Paris considered unacceptable the conditions of the Kremlin's sanitary protocol, which would allow a smaller distance and handshakes at a meeting of French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the TF1 broadcaster reported Friday, citing the Elysee Palace.

Macron and Putin met in Moscow to discuss the situation around Ukraine on Monday. The media attention was drawn to the 13-foot table, on the opposite sides of which the two leaders sat during the talks. Reuters reported, citing sources in Macron's entourage, that the French leader refused Kremlin's request to take a Russian COVID-19 test to prevent Russia from getting hold of his DNA.

"Protocol conditions allowing for shorter distance negotiations (handshake and smaller table)... did not seem acceptable to us or compatible with the limitations of the agenda we had," the Elysee Palace told the TF1 broadcaster.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also confirmed that Macron did not take the Russian COVID-19 test before the meeting with Putin, which is why they were kept at a distance. He stressed that the decision was not political and Moscow was understanding of the French position.