Paris Expects JCPOA Negotiations to Be Revived Soon - Foreign Ministry

France believes that the negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna should resume soon, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) France believes that the negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna should resume soon, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Last week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian outlined "significant progress" made as a result of the Vienna discussions, following his meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"However, we still have to overcome significant technical difficulties and political obstacles to reach an agreement. We need bold and firm decisions because we are approaching the most sensitive issues. For our part, we believe that these negotiations should resume in the near future," the spokesperson said at a briefing.

France is still fully involved in these negotiations, the spokesperson added.

In 2015, Iran struck the JCPOA deal with Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, France, and Germany.

Under the accord, Tehran had to scale back its nuclear program and considerably downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal and reimposed a sanctions policy against Tehran, which in response began to gradually abandon its commitments under the agreement.

Since April, the Austrian capital of Vienna has been hosting the meetings of the JCPOA joint commission, as well as informal gatherings designed to restore the deal, including the return of the US to the agreement.

The sixth round of negotiations ended on June 20. The parties declared a break in negotiations over the presidential elections in Iran, which resulted in the victory of Ebrahim Raisi.