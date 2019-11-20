UrduPoint.com
Paris Fails To Secure Solid Support For Accession Overhaul At EU Council -Finnish Minister

Paris Fails to Secure Solid Support for Accession Overhaul at EU Council -Finnish Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Europe is divided on France's proposals to revisit the EU enlargement policy, Minister for European Affairs of Finland Tytti Tuppurainen said on Tuesday.

In October, France blocked the opening of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania and reportedly presented an unofficial document calling for an overhaul of the EU accession process and offering a new seven-stage procedure.

"Today, we did not discuss precisely the French proposal," the official said during a press conference after a meeting of the EU Council.

She added that there were countries that backed the idea of tightening the accession process, while others were concerned about the document.

"I think the common position is that we all wait for new commission to start its mandate as soon as possible, and then for the commission to propose the ideas on how to move forward on the enlargement policy and the methodology," Tuppurainen stressed.

Last month, EU leaders failed to reach a unanimous decision on Albania's and North Macedonia's accession talks at their latest summit. A new round of negotiations on the issue has been rescheduled for spring 2020.

