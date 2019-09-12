Paris, Four Other French Cities Ban Use Of Pesticides: Joint Statement Abd/cb/wdb
Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) :Paris and four other French cities on Thursday banned the use of pesticides within their boundaries, as an anti-chemicals movement that began in the countryside gains momentum.
Lille in the north, Nantes in the west, Grenoble in the south-east and the central city of Clermont-Ferrand joined Paris in implementing the ban, citing the need to safeguard biodiversity and public health.