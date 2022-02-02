Paris gives 6-month delay for new crackdown on polluting cars

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Drivers of older cars in Paris and its suburbs will have a bit more breathing room before the vehicles are largely banned as part of anti-pollution efforts, with the latest crackdown now set to come in force only next year.

Authorities have gradually been removing the oldest and most-polluting vehicles from Paris streets over the past several years with the introduction of mandatory emission ranking stickers, called Crit'air levels.

The move was spearheaded by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who is playing up her green credentials as the Socialist Party candidate to challenge Emmanuel Macron in the looming presidential election.

She has pledged to ban diesel vehicles outright in the city by the opening of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and is planning a near-total traffic ban in the heart of the capital, one of the densest urban landscapes in Europe.

On July 1, the ban on older cars in the greater Paris region was to be extended to Crit'air Class 3 vehicles, which include all gasoline-engine cars made before January 2006 -- and all diesel-engine cars from before 2011.