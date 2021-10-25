UrduPoint.com

Paris Got No Official Note From Turkey About Expulsion Of French Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:50 PM

Paris Got No Official Note From Turkey About Expulsion of French Ambassador

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) France has not received any official confirmation from Turkey regarding the expulsion of the ambassador in Ankara, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Late last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed the foreign ministry to declare personae non gratae ambassadors of 10 Western countries that called on Ankara to release human rights activist Osman Kavala.

"The ministry of Europe and foreign affairs has not received any official note from the Turkish authorities on the matter," the spokesman said at a briefing.

