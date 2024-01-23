Open Menu

Paris' Grittiest Suburb Awaits Olympics Dividend

Published January 23, 2024

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) From the windows of "Les Bons Vivants" cafe, a short walk from the athletes' village for the Paris Olympics, the changes underway in the once run-down neighbourhood are instantly visible.

Next door, the makeover of the 130-metre (430-foot) Tour Pleyel skyscraper is nearly complete, turning the 1970s eyesore into a modern landmark that will host a four-star hotel and a pool with panoramic views.

Its private owner started the 500-million Euros ($550 million) renovation in anticipation of an Olympics dividend for the Saint-Ouen area, which has been a focus of public investment for the July 26-August 11 Paris Games.

Around the corner from the cafe, a freshly completed apartment block with a modern facade of concrete and wood stands opposite relics of the past: scruffy two-storey brick buildings hosting garages and kebab shops.

A brand-new station -- Saint-Denis Pleyel -- is also emerging nearby from a mass of cranes and scaffolding, set to one day be a hub for four metro lines and 250,000 daily travellers.

"It's taking time but after the Games it's going to be good," said Ethan, a fast-talking 28-year-old waiter at Les Bons Vivants. "As soon as they're finished, all the infrastructure will be for the town."

The emerging modernity outside contrasts with life inside the bar. With its formica tables, old wooden bar and staff in traditional black waistcoats and white aprons, time appears to have stood still.

The meeting of the new and old in Saint-Ouen is causing some tensions and fears, Ethan admits.

