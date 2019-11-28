Paris Has No Right to Launch JCPOA Dispute Resolution Tool Reimposing Sanctions - Tehran

France has no right to implement the mechanism of resolving disputes around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), under which sanctions against Tehran can be reinstated, given the current situation around the nuclear deal, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said on Thursday

His comment came soon after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that France considered triggering the dispute resolution mechanism, capable of leading to reinstated United Nations' sanctions on Iran.

"In the current conditions, the JCPOA in no way allows the European sides to be guided by this mechanism, as Iran exercises its legal right to respond to the United States' illegal and unilateral steps, and European sides' breach of their obligations," Mousavi said, as quoted in the Telegram channel of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

He also slammed Le Drian's statement as irresponsible.