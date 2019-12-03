Paris hopes 'still room for discussion' on US tariffs

France believes there is still time to avert President Donald Trump's threat to slap tariffs on $2.4 billion in French merchandise in a dispute over a new digital services tax, a senior French official said Tuesday

"We hope is that there is still room for discussion and for consultation and that this is not the end of the story," Cedric O, France's secretary of state for digital economy, told AFP.