UrduPoint.com

Paris Hopes To Deepen Defense Cooperation With Yerevan - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Paris Hopes to Deepen Defense Cooperation With Yerevan - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna expressed hope on Friday that France and Armenia would deepen their defense cooperation, facilitated by the establishment of a special mission at the French Embassy in Yerevan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna expressed hope on Friday that France and Armenia would deepen their defense cooperation, facilitated by the establishment of a special mission at the French Embassy in Yerevan.

From April 27-28, Colonna is paying a state visit to Armenia for the second leg of her three-day South Caucasus trip aimed at preserving peace in the region.

"Regarding defense, the establishment of a defense mission in the French Embassy in Armenia must enable us to deepen bilateral cooperation in this key area as well," Colonna said in an interview with the state-run Armenian news agency Armenpress.

The foreign minister also said that France was "decisively supporting" the efforts by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's government aimed at "strengthening democracy and the rule of law" in the country as well as at economic development.

"The courageous choice of democracy by Armenia must receive support, to which we are committed to together with other members of the international community and the European Union," Colonna added.

The top diplomat called the relations between France and Armenia "exclusive and developed over the course of a common history, with both joyful and painful moments," saying that now the bilateral relations have been developing between the countries' governments and civil societies.

On Friday, Colonna said that the EU civil mission in Armenia has produced positive results, as it enables the European Union to receive useful information from the field. She noted that the EU mission was not an armed mission, and its purpose was to observe the situation, adding that even this type of representation helped ease tensions.

On February 20, the EU announced the start of its civil mission on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The declared purpose of the mission is to promote stability and facilitate conditions conducive to normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The mission numbers 100 personnel in total, including about 50 unarmed observers.

In September 2022, a new outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku broke out. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and reported losses in their ranks. In December 2022, the Lachin corridor, the only road that links Armenia to the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan, was blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis described by Baku as environmental activists.

Last year, Yerevan and Baku, with the mediation of Russia, the United States and the European Union, began discussing a future peace treaty.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Democracy France European Union Visit Road Yerevan Baku Armenia Azerbaijan United States February April September December Border From Government Top

Recent Stories

Al Tayer receives Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmen ..

Al Tayer receives Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan

3 minutes ago
 Sheraa startups, AUS offer job positions to studen ..

Sheraa startups, AUS offer job positions to students

3 minutes ago
 UN Security Council unanimously adopts UAE and Jap ..

UN Security Council unanimously adopts UAE and Japan resolution on Afghan women ..

3 minutes ago
 US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution ..

US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution Requesting Ukraine Aid, Troop ..

9 minutes ago
 Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Ta ..

Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Tanks to Kiev to Start in Mid-20 ..

9 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case til ..

Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case till May 3

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.