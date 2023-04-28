Paris Hopes to Deepen Defense Cooperation With Yerevan - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna expressed hope on Friday that France and Armenia would deepen their defense cooperation, facilitated by the establishment of a special mission at the French Embassy in Yerevan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna expressed hope on Friday that France and Armenia would deepen their defense cooperation, facilitated by the establishment of a special mission at the French Embassy in Yerevan.

From April 27-28, Colonna is paying a state visit to Armenia for the second leg of her three-day South Caucasus trip aimed at preserving peace in the region.

"Regarding defense, the establishment of a defense mission in the French Embassy in Armenia must enable us to deepen bilateral cooperation in this key area as well," Colonna said in an interview with the state-run Armenian news agency Armenpress.

The foreign minister also said that France was "decisively supporting" the efforts by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's government aimed at "strengthening democracy and the rule of law" in the country as well as at economic development.

"The courageous choice of democracy by Armenia must receive support, to which we are committed to together with other members of the international community and the European Union," Colonna added.

The top diplomat called the relations between France and Armenia "exclusive and developed over the course of a common history, with both joyful and painful moments," saying that now the bilateral relations have been developing between the countries' governments and civil societies.

On Friday, Colonna said that the EU civil mission in Armenia has produced positive results, as it enables the European Union to receive useful information from the field. She noted that the EU mission was not an armed mission, and its purpose was to observe the situation, adding that even this type of representation helped ease tensions.

On February 20, the EU announced the start of its civil mission on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The declared purpose of the mission is to promote stability and facilitate conditions conducive to normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The mission numbers 100 personnel in total, including about 50 unarmed observers.

In September 2022, a new outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku broke out. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling and reported losses in their ranks. In December 2022, the Lachin corridor, the only road that links Armenia to the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan, was blocked by a group of Azerbaijanis described by Baku as environmental activists.

Last year, Yerevan and Baku, with the mediation of Russia, the United States and the European Union, began discussing a future peace treaty.