France is in close contact with European nations over the issue of deportation of failed Afghan asylum seekers amid the grave fighting in Afghanistan, the country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands and Germany announced the halt of expulsions of Afghans who have been denied asylum. The decision came a week after they submitted a joint letter to the European Commission along with Denmark, Belgium, Austria, and Greece, warning against suspension of such deportations in fear of motivating more Afghans to migrate to the Europe.

"We are following very closely the worrying developments in Afghanistan. As for the steps that the European Union and its member states could take, we are in close contact with our partners," a ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by the office when asked about Paris's stance on the issue.

Kabul asked Brussels last month to suspend the deportation of Afghan migrants starting August 8 for at least three months against the backdrop of the Taliban offensive (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization). Thirty NGOs have also called on EU nations to halt deportations.