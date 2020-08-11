Paris Lifts Air Pollution Emergency Measures After Ozone Levels Decrease

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) All emergency pollution control measures that have been in place for a week to reduce ozone emissions in the region of Ile-de-France have been lifted on Tuesday, according to a decree by the Paris Police Prefecture.

The emergency measures were imposed on Thursday after ozone concentration levels soared in the Ile-de-France region due to strong heat. According to the French Airparif air quality monitoring organization, the ozone concentration on Tuesday decreased below the critical threshold.

"Given the expected improvement in air quality in Il-de-France region, Didier LALLEMENT, Prefect of Police, Prefect of the Paris Defense and Security Zone, has decided to lift all emergency measures to reduce emissions of pollutants from tomorrow, Tuesday August 11, 2020 at 00:00," the police said late on Monday.

Differentiated traffic one of the measures to improve air quality was already canceled on Monday evening, the statement added.