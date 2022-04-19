UrduPoint.com

Paris Lyceum Students Protest Outcomes Of First Round Of Presidential Vote - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Paris Lyceum Students Protest Outcomes of First Round of Presidential Vote - Reports

Students are blocking several lyceums in Paris in protest of the results of the first round in the French presidential election, French media reported on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Students are blocking several lyceums in Paris in protest of the results of the first round in the French presidential election, French media reported on Tuesday.

Demonstrations are taking place at the Lycee Louis-le-Grand in the 5th district of Paris, the Lycee Balzac in the 17th district, the Lycee Lamartine in the 9th district and a number of others, according to France Info. The protesters are chanting "no Macron, no Le Pen" and slogans against the far-right National Rally party headed by Marine Le Pen, the report said.

The actions follow a demonstration by Sorbonne University students last week where hundreds of students gathered outside the university's historic building in the Latin Quarter of Paris.

Under a similar motto "no Macron, no Le Pen," they protested the outcome of the first round of the election.

On April 10, France held a first-round vote, with incumbent President Emmanuel Macron winning 27.84% and Le Pen coming in second with 23.15%. The frontrunners were followed by far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who received 21.95%. Le Pen and Macron will face off again in a runoff which will take place this Sunday, on April 24.

Today's opinion poll conducted by Ipsos analytical group suggested that Macron will receive 56.5% of the votes in the second round, while Le Pen will receive 43.5%.

Related Topics

Election Protest Vote France Paris April Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Switzerland Greenlights Pilot Test on Recreational ..

Switzerland Greenlights Pilot Test on Recreational Cannabis Sales

20 seconds ago
 Faisalabad businessmen urged to exploit business p ..

Faisalabad businessmen urged to exploit business potential of New Lahore City

22 seconds ago
 Court grants interim bail to 9 MPAs in deputy spea ..

Court grants interim bail to 9 MPAs in deputy speaker torture case

23 seconds ago
 Taiwanese Semiconductor Giant to Start Building Ch ..

Taiwanese Semiconductor Giant to Start Building Chip Plant in Japan on Thursday ..

27 seconds ago
 Axiom 'Will Be Ready' to Replace Space Station by ..

Axiom 'Will Be Ready' to Replace Space Station by End of Decade - US Space Execu ..

3 minutes ago
 US Border Patrol Reports Major Rise in Number of U ..

US Border Patrol Reports Major Rise in Number of Ukrainian Migrants

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.