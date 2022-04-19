Paris Lyceum Students Protest Outcomes of First Round of Presidential Vote - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Students are blocking several lyceums in Paris in protest of the results of the first round in the French presidential election, French media reported on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Students are blocking several lyceums in Paris in protest of the results of the first round in the French presidential election, French media reported on Tuesday.

Demonstrations are taking place at the Lycee Louis-le-Grand in the 5th district of Paris, the Lycee Balzac in the 17th district, the Lycee Lamartine in the 9th district and a number of others, according to France Info. The protesters are chanting "no Macron, no Le Pen" and slogans against the far-right National Rally party headed by Marine Le Pen, the report said.

The actions follow a demonstration by Sorbonne University students last week where hundreds of students gathered outside the university's historic building in the Latin Quarter of Paris.

Under a similar motto "no Macron, no Le Pen," they protested the outcome of the first round of the election.

On April 10, France held a first-round vote, with incumbent President Emmanuel Macron winning 27.84% and Le Pen coming in second with 23.15%. The frontrunners were followed by far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who received 21.95%. Le Pen and Macron will face off again in a runoff which will take place this Sunday, on April 24.

Today's opinion poll conducted by Ipsos analytical group suggested that Macron will receive 56.5% of the votes in the second round, while Le Pen will receive 43.5%.