Paris Maintains Its Position on RT Broadcaster After Putin-Macron Talks

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) France has not changed its position regarding the RT media outlet, whose activities are restricted in France, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday after talks between the Russian and French leaders.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin touched upon the issue of RT in France in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

"As for RT, as far as I know there are no changes in the position in France, the channel continues to operate in France, I have no other information," Attal told a briefing when asked whether the government had changed its stance toward the broadcaster.

Journalists of the Russian news agencies Sputnik and RT have been repeatedly subjected to discrimination in various European countries, including France, where they are not allowed into government briefings and other events.