UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Makes Masks Compulsory While Outdoors In Most Crowded Areas Amid COVID-19 Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Paris Makes Masks Compulsory While Outdoors in Most Crowded Areas Amid COVID-19 Surge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Paris authorities on Monday made wearing masks obligatory in the most crowded public places to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease, as the recent weeks have been marked with a surge in new COVID-19 infections in the French capital and the Il-de-France region.

"Amid an increase in COVID-19 infections in Paris and the Paris region, the prefect of police, in full agreement with the mayor of Paris, adopted a decree that requires the wearing of a mask in certain high-density areas, starting from Monday August 10, 2020 until 8 am for people aged 11 years and older," the Paris administration said in a statement.

The measure is linked to an increased incidence of the coronavirus infection in the region since mid-July, with an average of 400 positive cases per day, or a rate of 2.

4 percent. The country's average stands at 1.6 percent, the statement added.

Those who violate the rule, which will last for at least a month, will be fined 135 Euros (nearly $159).

At the end of July, the municipal authorities were allowed to make masks mandatory in their departments in line with the health situation. This preventive measure has already been applied in Marseilles, Lille and the Mayenne region. 

Nevertheless, the French government has ruled out a second virus wave and nationwide lockdown.

According to the most recent update by Johns Hopkins University, France has confirmed 235,237 COVID-19 infections with a death toll of 30,327.

Related Topics

Police France Lille Paris July August 2020 From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Running red light threatens safety of road users: ..

11 minutes ago

TCL and Daraz brings Jashn-e-Azadi Sale gala with ..

14 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Launches Azaadi Sale in Collaboratio ..

44 minutes ago

Zenga and Falcao visit Dubai Sports World

49 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law on establishing SG ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Government Legal Department head appointed

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.