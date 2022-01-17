Paris Mandates Face Masks in Certain Public Places as COVID-19 Cases Surge

The police prefecture of Paris on Monday reimposed the requirement to wear masks in certain public places, including markets and bus stops, due to the spread of the coronavirus

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The police prefecture of Paris on Monday reimposed the requirement to wear masks in certain public places, including markets and bus stops, due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Paris prefecture reinstated mandatory face masks on December 31, but the local administrative court canceled the mandate on January 13.

"The current epidemic situation, with an extremely high incidence rate and high pressure on hospitals, requires that measures be taken to ensure that the outdoor space, however limited the risks, is not a place of contamination. For this reason, the prefect of the police, in line with the instructions received from the Government, today issued a new order regarding the mandatory wearing of masks," the prefecture said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The measure applies to such spaces as markets, demonstrations and gatherings with over 10 participants, and waiting areas of public transport, as well as near railway stations, malls, educational and religious facilities, among other places, according to the statement.

The Paris authorities have repeatedly imposed and lifted the face mask mandate since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in France in early 2020.

Coronavirus cases in France have been growing rapidly in recent weeks, peaking at over 368,000 new cases per day last Tuesday. On Sunday, more than 278,000 new cases were recorded. France's cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is over 14 million cases, with more than 120,000 deaths.