Paris masks up as European leaders warn virus fight getting tougher

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Masks became compulsory outdoors all over Paris on Friday as France joined a growing global battle against new virus outbreaks, while Germany warned the crisis will be "more difficult" in the autumn and winter.

There has been a surge of infections in many countries as well as a rising global death toll, which now stands at more than 832,000.

In the worst-hit United States, where there are more than 180,000 fatalities, US President Donald Trump pledged to "crush" the virus with a vaccine by the end of the year.

The total number of declared cases has now topped 24.5 million since since the virus first emerged in China almost nine months ago.

Announcing the new mask rules for Paris, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday there was an "undeniable resurgence" of the disease throughout the country.

"The epidemic is gaining ground, and now is the time to intervene."On Thursday, official data showed 6,111 confirmed new cases in 24 hours nationwide, a record since the end of France's lockdown in May, and French leaders said they cannot exclude out a new stay-at-home rule.

Masks were already compulsory on public transport, in enclosed public spaces, and outdoors in Paris in certain high-congestion areas around tourist sites.